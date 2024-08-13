CENTURY 21 Canada

Our mission is to deliver

With a global reach and local focus, CENTURY 21® has a unique Canadian history supporting entrepreneurship, marketing, technology innovation, and homeowner education. For over 45 years, we’ve set the gold standard in real estate.

Our website is a one-stop resource for your online real estate research. We’re eager to tell you what we know about the local real estate market and the industry. We delight in helping people succeed, whether it’s our clients or our own REALTORS®. We are committed to creating extraordinary experiences every step of the way.

At CENTURY 21, we provide you with the most current information to assist you in making an educated decision when buying and selling real estate.

Our passion is helping our Realtors generate more leads, win more listings and create raving fans. Find out why you should choose C21.

What do you get when you choose C21? How about world-class support from a brand that puts your success first.

C21 Media

The Best Décor Ideas from Each Generation

By Corporate User | 13 August 2024

The Best Décor Ideas from Each Generation No battle of the generations here! From Baby Boomers to Gen Z, each age range has trends that have come to define them. Take a page from each book to create a space that stands the test of time – at least until Gen Alpha comes along to […]

Price Per Square Foot Survey 2024

By Corporate User | 22 July 2024

Canadian home prices largely stable, with some smaller communities, ‘burbs, and AB seeing increases Annual Price per Square Foot survey looks at prices back to 2018 for almost 50 communities   Vancouver (July 22, 2024) – Canadian housing prices per square foot generally held steady in the first half of this year, with some notable […]

Making Small Spaces Work for Growing Families

By Corporate User | 9 July 2024

Making Small Spaces Work for Growing Families It’s common to find more and more young families starting in smaller spaces than in previous years. Finding a larger home is harder these days, but smaller spaces can be just what parents need, especially when kids are still young. Here are some ways growing families can make […]

Get Your Backyard Ready for a Great Summer

By Corporate User | 11 June 2024

Get Your Backyard Ready for a Great Summer Now that the days are getting longer, you’ll be spending more time outside with friends and family, enjoying those warm summer nights. Here are some tips to make sure your backyard is ready to go and everyone’s favourite place to make some memories over the next few […]

How to Incorporate Maximalism Without Adding Clutter to Your Home

By Corporate User | 14 May 2024

How to Incorporate Maximalism Without Adding Clutter to Your Home Out with the emptiness and neutral tones of minimalism, in with the bold patterns and funky designs of maximalism! In recent years, designers have begun to re-embrace bright colours and eclectic pieces to curate spaces that are overloaded on personality, but there is a fine […]

CENTURY 21 Granite Realty and the Jump in the Lake Challenge Celebrate Five Years of Supporting Local Food Banks

By Corporate User | 14 May 2024

CENTURY 21 Granite Realty and the Jump in the Lake Challenge Celebrate Five Years of Supporting Local Food BanksMay 2024, Kwartha Lakes – The force is strong for a Kwartha community fundraiser sponsored by CENTURY 21 Granite Realty Group Ltd. on May 4, sales reps Dean Michel and Jennifer Bacon took to the waters of […]

CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Begins New Chapter with Recent Merger

By Corporate User | 13 May 2024

CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Begins New Chapter with Recent MergerMay 2024, Calgary – One of Calgary’s top real estate brokerages is starting a new chapter that opens brand new opportunities for agents ready to dip their toes into property management.  CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty has merged with CENTURY 21 Elevate and will now offer property […]

Règlement NAR illustre l’importance de la pleine transparence dans le processus d’achat d’une maison

By Corporate User | 30 April 2024

Règlement NAR illustre l’importance de la pleine transparence dans le processus d’achat d’une maisonLes consommateurs du marché immobilier canadien sont souvent jetés dans le grand bain de la décision financière la plus compliquée de leur vie, et il est crucial qu’ils exigent une transparence totale de l’agent qui est là pour les guider. Le récent […]

Decorate Your Walls with These Alternatives to Basic Frames

By Corporate User | 9 April 2024

Decorate Your Walls with These Alternatives to Basic Frames You have a lot of décor for your walls, but you’re getting a little tired of using the same old basic black frames. Make sure your favourite photos get the attention they deserve with these stylish alternatives.   Mounted plaques If you like the look of […]

CENTURY 21 Quantum Realty aims to become a big part of Edmonton real estate

By Corporate User | 28 March 2024

CENTURY 21 Quantum Realty aims to become a big part of Edmonton real estateFebruary 26, 2024, Edmonton – One of Edmonton’s top real estate agents has struck out on his own to helm the wheel at his own brokerage. Tushar Bhutani, formerly a RE/MAX agent, has opened the doors of CENTURY 21 Quantum Realty and […]

Guide to the world of Canadian real estate

Hosts Carla Browne and Adrian Schulz are seasoned experts in the mortgage, property management and real estate industries. They navigate relevant topics of interest with intelligence, finesse and humour.

Listen to Canada's Real Estate Podcast

